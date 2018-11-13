Home Cities Chennai

My dog always sleeps under the work or dining table

My dog always likes to sleep under the work table or dining table or coffee table. He has a very comfortable bed that I have provided, yet he prefers these spots.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My dog always likes to sleep under the work table or dining table or coffee table. He has a very comfortable bed that I have provided, yet he prefers these spots. How do I encourage him to sleep in his bed?— Srinath

Hi,

It seems like your dog is looking out for cozy den like spots to sleep with something like a roof on the top of his head. Dogs prefer to sleep in cool, dark enclosures that mimic a den. This is a preference that they have inherited from their ancestors. Space under the table or study, corners or under the bed in our homes closely resemble a den. They derive a sense of comfort and security by being in such places. It would be particularly a favourite if the rest of the family spends a lot of time in that place and so it smells familiar to dogs.

Thus, it is understandable as to why your dog is not interested in the bed that you have made for him, no matter how comfortable it may be. There is no compulsion that he has to sleep in his bed only unless you prefer him not sleeping under the table. If this is the case, then you will have to cater to his needs and shift him out of his favourite spot. 

The easiest option is to invest in a low cost crate that suits his size. Place the crate in a quieter and darker corner of the house. Since he also likes to spend time with you, do not make it an isolation corner. Rather, choose a place like your bedroom where your presence can be smelt and felt. Move the bed into the crate and cover it with your old clothes so that it smells familiar and is comforting for him. Don’t force or drag him into the crate. Slowly encourage him as you would do to crate train him. If not a crate, any dog house or such furniture can be used as alternatives. Over a period of time, once he gets comfortable, he will start spending more time in the crate. 

Remember to be patient, calm and consistent. If he still insists on sleeping under your work table, let him be! He probably just loves to sleep at your foot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp