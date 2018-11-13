My dog always sleeps under the work or dining table

Srividhya S By

CHENNAI: My dog always likes to sleep under the work table or dining table or coffee table. He has a very comfortable bed that I have provided, yet he prefers these spots. How do I encourage him to sleep in his bed?— Srinath

It seems like your dog is looking out for cozy den like spots to sleep with something like a roof on the top of his head. Dogs prefer to sleep in cool, dark enclosures that mimic a den. This is a preference that they have inherited from their ancestors. Space under the table or study, corners or under the bed in our homes closely resemble a den. They derive a sense of comfort and security by being in such places. It would be particularly a favourite if the rest of the family spends a lot of time in that place and so it smells familiar to dogs.

Thus, it is understandable as to why your dog is not interested in the bed that you have made for him, no matter how comfortable it may be. There is no compulsion that he has to sleep in his bed only unless you prefer him not sleeping under the table. If this is the case, then you will have to cater to his needs and shift him out of his favourite spot.

The easiest option is to invest in a low cost crate that suits his size. Place the crate in a quieter and darker corner of the house. Since he also likes to spend time with you, do not make it an isolation corner. Rather, choose a place like your bedroom where your presence can be smelt and felt. Move the bed into the crate and cover it with your old clothes so that it smells familiar and is comforting for him. Don’t force or drag him into the crate. Slowly encourage him as you would do to crate train him. If not a crate, any dog house or such furniture can be used as alternatives. Over a period of time, once he gets comfortable, he will start spending more time in the crate.

Remember to be patient, calm and consistent. If he still insists on sleeping under your work table, let him be! He probably just loves to sleep at your foot.