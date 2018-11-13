Home Cities Chennai

Process of seeing them grow is beyond beautiful

We have two dogs Kai (5) and Yuki (1). Kai was rescued by one of our friends Sunny Sanour. When we went to his place for a recording, we fell in love with Kai.

By Sanam Puri and  Samar Puri
CHENNAI: We have two dogs Kai (5) and Yuki (1). Kai was rescued by one of our friends Sunny Sanour. When we went to his place for a recording, we fell in love with Kai. Yuki was abandoned by our neighbour and we weren’t sure about keeping another dog. But, we didn’t either want to go through the effort of putting her up for adoption since she’s not any specific ‘breed’ and people would be skeptical about getting her. So, we immediately decided to adopt her. 

Kai and Yuki get extremely excited as soon as they see us. Yuki starts troubling Kai because she doesn’t like Kai meeting us before her. And we keep Yuki from annoying Kai. 

We love everything about both of them. We love to pamper them. Their presence bring a smile on our faces. They’ve made us more compassionate towards all beings. 

A lot of animals are up for adoption and are looking for homes. And we’ve got to understand that they are also conscious  beings like us, they have emotions too. A lot of beautiful innocent lives need to be saved. When you adopt a dog or a cat, you will learn a lot about yourself as well.

The whole process of seeing them grow and taking care of them is beyond beautiful. They’re like our children. They teach us love, compassion, gratitude, joy and to live in the moment.

We had another dog before Kai and Yuki called Cleo. When we first got her, she was extremely tiny. We gave her Cerelac in a bowl. She was so hungry that while eating, she fell into the bowl and got coated with cerelac. She was very cute. She once ran away from a cockroach. She jumped on our bed asking us for help. She looked so helpless and cute at that time.

(The writers are the members of the band SANAM. The band has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube)

