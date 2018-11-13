Home Cities Chennai

Suburban train services Tambaram-Chennai Beach affected for 40 minutes

The sudden disruption of suburban train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach for 40 minutes during rush hour put thousands of rail passengers to hardship on Monday morning. 

Published: 13th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

MRTS at Thiruvanmayur. (File photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sudden disruption of suburban train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach for 40 minutes during rush hour put thousands of rail passengers to hardship on Monday morning. 

Around 8 am the motorman of a passenger special train from Kancheepuram to Chennai Beach heard an unusual noise between Tambaram Sanatorium and Pallavaram.

He immediately alerted the station master. Immediately, the motorman of the next train run from Tambaram to Chennai Beach issued speed restriction caution with the instructions to look into the abnormalities. 

The alert motorman reported the rail defect. Subsequently, the train services from Tambaram to Beach were suspended from 8.10 am. The Chengalpattu-Beach and Tambaram-Beach local trains were stopped between Tambaram and Singaperumalkoil.

About four trains were cancelled between 8.10 and 8.50 am.

As a result, the platforms at Pallavaram, Chromepet, St Thomas Mount, Guindy,  Mambalam and Nungambakkam stations were crowded with passengers from 8.30 am onwards. 

Railway workers from Chengalpattu were engaged in track restoration works, which lasted for about 40 minutes. Later, to clear the extra crowd, the cancelled trains operated as special trains between Tambaram and Chennai Beach.  

In the wake of the accident at St. Thomas Mount station on July 24, which claimed the lives of five passengers who travelled on the footboard, the Government Railway Police, RPF and railway staff were engaged in crowd management at stations.

When the train services resumed around 9.10 am, the GRP and RPF personnel warned passengers against foot-board travel.  

Some passengers were forced by police to get down from the crowded trains. The station managers also repeatedly issued safety warnings to passengers not to travel on footboard. 

Kalaiselvi, Inspector, Tambaram GRP, said police posted at the Pallavaram, Chrompet and St. Thomas Mount stations had regulated the passengers in crowded trains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp