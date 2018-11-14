Home Cities Chennai

A play that encapsulates lives of survivors after a terror attack

 Abomb goes off and in a matter of seconds unassuming, innocent people’s lives change forever.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Vishwanath went to Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai to speak to the survivors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Abomb goes off and in a matter of seconds unassuming, innocent people’s lives change forever. Starting life all over after a traumatic incident like this is never easy. One Degree Second is a bilingual play (Tamil and English) that explores this idea by providing a glimpse into the lives of survivors who suffered in the serial blasts that shook Mumbai in 2003. 

“When such an incident occurs, it is not only the bomb blast that is devastating, but the trauma, stress and sadness that survivors and their families go through can be very taxing,” says Vijay Vishwanath, the writer and director of the play. “Terrorism is something that has become a huge threat to our society. And for survivors, when there are incidents of terrorism every now and then, it only provides a grim reminder.” 

He went on to add that he has worked on the play for almost two years.  “I spent about six to seven months on research alone,” Vijay says. “I even visited Zaveri Bazaar to speak to survivors and got a number of inputs. Conceptualising, research work and writing the script was not the hard part, but putting everything together in an entertaining way was challenging.” 

He adds that the play was written and performed in a way that would be appealing to children and adults alike. And making such a play was another hurdle that he had to overcome.  “We want people to go out understanding that if we can think beyond ourselves, the world will be a better place,” Vijay says. 

“We wanted this message to resonate with everyone, so we have written and performed it in such a manner. We have only one set and to ensure that we made it an engaging and enriching experience was something that we had to work on. Thankfully, the feedback so far has been very positive.” The play will be staged at Alchemy Black Box Studio in Adyar on November 16, November 17 and November 18 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on BookMyShow and are priced at `120. 

Fight for 
survival
One Degree Second is a bilingual play (Tamil and English) that explores this idea by providing a glimpse into the lives of survivors who suffered in the serial blasts that shook Mumbai in 2003. Vijay Vishwanath said how terrorism has become a huge threat to our daily lives. These attacks change the lives of the survivors forever.   

