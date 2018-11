Customs seizes electronic goods, gold over Rs 20 lakh at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electronic goods worth Rs 14.3 lakhs and gold worth Rs 6.5 lakhs were seized by Customs officials at Chennai Airport, a release said.

On Tuesday, two crude gold chains worth Rs 6.5 lakhs were seized from a passenger Fathima Amrul Fais (23) who arrived from Colombo.

The previous day, Rs 14.3 lakh worth of electronic devices that included 17 Apple Watches and 10 iPhone 6S mobiles, were recovered from Mohamed Nisam (46), who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, the release said.