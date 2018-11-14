Food delivery executive accused of misconduct

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s 12 am and you decide to order food via an online food delivery app. You place the order, the restaurant confirms it. Within the next 40 minutes, a food delivery executive arrives at your doorstep. Has it ever occurred to you that he could be a potential perpetrator? No? It didn’t to me either, a self-confessed foodie who orders in every alternate night, until I stumbled upon a live Instagram video posted by 24-year-old Vinithra Ravi.

On November 9 at around 8 pm, when Vinithra stepped out for a quick visit to a supermarket in Kodambakkam along with a friend, the duo were harassed by a food delivery executive of the online food ordering and delivery company, Swiggy. In a 30-second live video, she accused him of catcalling and making vulgar remarks. The incident has raised concerns about safety.

She took to her social media account to write about her ordeal. She wrote: “#metoo This is a video of a Swiggy delivery executive (in uniform) who publicly harassed me and my friend today evening. He didn’t come to deliver food to my place. This happened randomly on the road in Kodambakkam outside Nilgiri’s (the one next to Dominos). My friend and I were subjected to name calling and hooting. He called me and my friend ‘item’ and made us feel very uncomfortable.

I wanted this to go public and let Swiggy know what kind of people are employed under them. If he can do this to someone in public, I can’t even imagine what he can do to those women whose house he is delivering food to. A thousand #metoo movements would go in vain with jerks like him. Sigh! He is such a disgrace to those men around me who protect and respect me and other women. This guy should really be ashamed of himself [sic].”

Talking to CE, Vinithra said, “We had just gotten off our bike when we noticed two men hooting, singing ‘Nattu kattai’, and making offensive remarks at us. They were a few metres away; we didn’t pay heed to it. We had to cross them to go inside the supermarket. That’s when the Swiggy delivery man who was with his friend told: ‘Machan, are they items. Will they sleep with us?’ I lost my patience and grabbed his collar.”

The delivery executive initially denied making the comment, but is seen reluctantly apologising in the video. “When I went live on social media, he started hiding his face. His friend tried pacifying us; that’s on the video too. It’s really alarming that someone in an organisation’s uniform would have the audacity to behave this way and get away with it. The saddest part is, few men who were witnessing the incident remained mere spectators, they didn’t step in to help. He drove away,” she rued.

An official complaint was lodged with Swiggy. “The customer care official told me that this was not the kind of behaviour they expect from their delivery partners, and that stringent actions will be taken against him. They have started an investigation and have narrowed it down to 17 delivery executives in that area. However, it has been 72 hours, but I haven’t received any update,” she said.

CE also reached out to Swiggy for a comment, and they released an official statement. “We are in receipt of the complaint. At Swiggy, we have zero tolerance towards such instances and any complaint of misbehaviour will be dealt with immediate and stringent action will be taken. We are in touch with the complainant and will fully cooperate in taking this to the concerned authorities and supporting them in all ways possible.”

Swiggy engages with delivery partners on a principal-to-principal basis. “The video has been circulated among all the delivery partners in the surrounding area to help identify the culprit. Since the culprit was not on duty during that time, we don’t have an order ID, which is how we can track our delivery partners. Currently, we have to rely on manual facial recognition to identify him,” read the statement.