From losing every penny to saving the dwindling Anglo-Indian community 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : What happens when you’re dealt a bad hand? When you lose everything you’ve worked tirelessly for and have to start over with nothing more than a pair of torn jeans and a passport? Harry Maclure’s story is about immense courage and resilience, but beyond that, it is a story of a man who refused to let himself be bogged down and rather beat the odds.

Harry was in conversation with AVIS Viswanathan on Tuesday as part of ‘The Uncommon Leader’ series of talks that puts a spotlight on unconventional and inspirational entrepreneurs. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, Harry was a young bartender at the Hyatt Regency in Kuwait City. He had been saving up for five years to migrate to Melbourne and overnight, he lost everything while fleeing Kuwait.

“I was at a refugee camp in Jordan for three weeks where all we got to eat was kuboos (pita bread) and cucumber,” he recounted. “When I landed in Mumbai (then Bombay), the first thing I smelt at the airport was the fragrance of rice being cooked. Members of the Sikh community were preparing dal, rice and vegetables for us and that aroma of rice brought tears to my eyes.” Harry was given `500 by the Maharashtra Government on arrival, which he used to get to Chennai. Thus, beginning a new chapter in his life.

“For an entire week, I was completely blank,” he said. “I just could not think but I knew I had to do something because I was supporting my parents. I would always wonder how I was going to put food on the table and pay the rent. But I got myself out of the rut. I did not allow myself to stay in that mind space for more than a week because then it becomes very easy to fall into depression. I decided to put my skills to use and started freelancing.”

A man of many talents, he dabbles in a number of creative conquests. The Harry MacLure Design Studio, his brainchild, designs logos, posters, flyers and in-house journals.But there is something else that is synonymous with Harry — his magazine Anglos in the Wind. It was started in 1998 as a quarterly magazine for the community that has a legacy of over 500 years. Despite the challenges involved in bringing it out, the magazine has survived for 20 years now.

“When I came here as a refugee, I knew that it was for a reason,” he said, adding, “The trigger to start this magazine came from deep within me because I wanted to use my skills as a writer, cartoonist and journalist to come out with a magazine that would link people of our community. Ours is a dwindling community and I wanted to preserve our history and culture for posterity… When we started out, I never expected it to be a magazine that people would love so much and look forward to.”

It was this urge to document and preserve the community’s culture that led him to take on numerous other initiatives for the betterment of what he calls a ‘small community that has contributed immensely to India’s mainstream’ — be it through his documentary filmmaking, writing, publishing or even helping less fortunate members from the community monetarily.

“We are a community of 1.3 lakh people in a country of 1.3 billion but there is no denying the positive impact that we have had in India,” he said. “Though we are a microscopic minority, we are among those communities who have earned goodwill in the mosaic of India. We do not want to be alienated. We do have a distinct culture and heritage but we are Indian.”

Bringing the community together, telling their stories and celebrating their culture was always something Harry promoted. This sense of purpose coupled with the courage to take on challenges led him to organise the 11th World Anglo-Indian Reunion that is being hosted by him and his team in Chennai in January 2019.

He also has his hands full with a full-length commercial feature film that he is directing. The feature film Calcutta, I’m Sorry releases in early 2019. He is also working on a documentary series and on an anthology of Anglo-Indian ghost stories.