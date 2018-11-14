Give your work a new address

By Express News Service

The Hive is the latest co-working space in the city. Themed around the city, the space has slanted roof, tiles, artworks and cabin designs inspired by the architectural elements of the city. The Hive sprawls across 50,000 sq ft. The concept was started in Bengaluru, and launched in Chennai a couple of months back. The gaming lounge is a highlight here. “We see it more like an integrated work system than just a co-working space.

The idea is to conceptualise a high amenity ecosystem. Considering it’s placed inside a mall, there are opportunities for people to shop, and enjoy spa sessions and meals at rooftop bars. It offers an all-in-one purpose fulfillment model. We will soon be launching in Kolkata and Hyderabad,” says Ankit Samdariya, CEO of The Hive. There are three options — hot desk `8,500 for a month, dedicated desk `12,000 for a month and private offices (prices on request). For details visit: VR Mall or call: 9884459208

A Space

“The concept of co-working space has evolved from merely functioning as a shared business space to a platform for organising workshops, activities and events on a regular basis. A Space is for designers, writers, start-up entrepreneurs, architects, artists, musicians and unconventional thinkers and doers. Artists can display their pictures, paintings, drawings or any other art work at our gallery which is also our specialty,” says Alex Jacob, founder of A Space, and a corporate trainer.

The 700 sq ft space is tucked away a few metres down the bustling Velachery railway station. The training-cum-co-working space was launched in August this year. The ambiance of this place has an artistic touch with doodles, a compact library and an eco-friendly surrounding. Apart from self-development workshops and events, this space has an in-house programme offering a combination of Zumba, yoga and meditation called Zym. Packages start from `3,500 for the co-working space.

For details call 9962531982 or visit www.a-space.in

The Backyard Cafe

If you have a mental image of cubicles, desk and people working on laptops, then keep those thoughts away. The minute you step into The Backyard Cafe, you get to see a mixed crowd of theatre artistes rehearsing for their play, musicians strumming their guitars and stand-up comedians cracking jokes. Nithya Fernandez and Akshaya Chittybabu founded this place in February 2017. They believed that the concept should revolve around co-ideating than co-sharing. “We wanted to offer a physical space for all kinds of activities from workshops to performances.

Rather than sticking to the laptop, we encourage people with model work, photo shoots and jamming sessions. People from all disciplines come and work in their own way under one roof. We think it is essential in a city like ours to be open to all kinds of working models. We have a space on the terrace that can be rented for events,” share the partners.

The costs are charged on hourly, daily and weekly packages; `100 for an hour, `200 for an hour, `350 for six hours and `500 for 12 hours. (`50 for every additional hour). The ambiance is calm and soothing with soft lights, comforting cushions and funky furniture. Their furnished cupboards are stacked with board games and books. The cafe serves quick bites and beverages. For details visit: 53/23, 3rd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai.

The Grid

The Gird, located in RA Puram, is a multistorey and colourful space tucked away behind a park. With a plethora of meeting rooms, conference halls and open spaces decorated tastefully and rustically for the contemporary working individual, the space boasts hot seat services, 24-hour WiFi and access to over 200 books and magazines. This, coupled with complimentary tea and coffee, makes it a space to work freely while interacting with like-minded people.

Started by Justine De Penning in September 2017, The Grid was created to set up an alternative creative space that caters to a niche but well-connected crowd. “When we started this project, we had to explain to people what a co-working space is, and now, there are 400 such spaces across India. At The Grid, we focus on trying to make it a place that stimulates people beyond their regular thought process,” she said. The price range is based on the facilities used, starting at `1,000 per day for a daily walk-in pass to `10,000 per month.

TwoTrees

TwoTrees, set up in February this year, is run by three women partners with the goal to create a space where working officials can connect and grow with like-minded individuals professionally. Priya Gautham, co-founder, said that in 2015, when the three of them were looking for a space to work from, they were offered their current location space on Oliver Road, Mylapore.

Then, they decided to create Two Trees. Surrounded by greenery, they decided to open the space for all, with the three of them offering financial, technical and marketing assistance to build their network. The co-working space boasts private offices, a 10-seat conference room with attached restroom, brightly lit and open breakout areas, all named after trees. The price range, she adds, is integrated. The hot seat costs `7,500 per day and the dedicated seat costs `12,000 per day.

WOCO Spaces

Set up in 2016, WOCO Spaces has three outlets in the city — Velachery, Anna Nagar and T Nagar, depending on budget and requirements. Co-founder Thejaswi Suresh Bala initially opened the Anna Nagar branch for his own company. It boasts a corporate décor with conference rooms, mini-meeting spaces and a theatre space.

The T Nagar branch is a heritage building, being the home of actor Bhanumathi. It has a café for their customers to enjoy along with badminton and tennis court facilities. The Velachery branch was created for those working on a budget, especially budding start-ups. The price range is `6,000 per month excluding tax for the Anna Nagar branch, `9000 excluding tax for the T Nagar branch and `5000 including tax for the Velachery branch. Daily rates for the Anna Nagar and T Nagar branches are `599 and `799 respectively.