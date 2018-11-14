Mother, child also connected through consciousness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sidra Jafri, an energy healer and conscious consultant, has worked with over 1.8 lakh clients in the past 10 years. However, there is one client who left a lasting impression on her — a mother who had brought her child suffering from a speech impediment. Through her interactions with the child and mother, Sidra realised that during her pregnancy, the mother had witnessed her brother-in-law being shot dead in plain sight. The trauma of the incident made her lose her speech for some time, which Sidra said could possibly have been passed on to the child.

“This opened my eyes to the realisation that whatever the mother is thinking or feeling gets transferred to the child when they are in the womb,” she said. “It triggered me to start researching more on the theory of consciousness and how it can be implemented in parenting. Very often, the problem may not be the child. It is important for parents to introspect and to see what their lives were like at that age and to question if the child’s life and behaviour is an imprint of their own lives at that stage.”

When Sidra met Peekaboo Patterns founder Garima Agarwal, she found someone who was just as committed to children’s well-being and development as she was. “The environment is very important for a sapling to grow into a plant,” Garima explained. “The same goes for children. My designs are filled with colours and patterns not only help children to study but also satisfy all their moods and quirks. Consciousness helps to pick the right colour to put in the room or vibrationally to ensure that everything is conducive for the child.”

Since 2015, the two women have been exchanging notes and worked on a module that could help parents and children to awaken their consciousness. The result of this, is a workshop that is taking place on Friday at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

“The workshop will explore the ways a mother or an expectant mother can work towards becoming a better version of herself, thus reflecting upon the child’s upbringing,” they said. “What makes the workshop unique is that it not only focuses on the relationship between parent and child but also their relationship with their inner child.” They stressed the need for parents to update their methods to keep up with the times.

The workshop is divided into two sessions — the first will start from 10 am to 1 pm while the second session will begin from 2 pm to 5 pm. The fee for the workshop is `20,000 per person for the full day (or `10,000 for half day). This includes complimentary tea, lunch and snacks.