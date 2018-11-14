She’s a food spinner

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Afortunate few have the knack of identifying the ingredients from the delicacies served at hotels. They try it out at in their kitchens, play up with the spices and bring out a refreshing taste to the original one. Sanjita Roongta belongs to this category. She has four recipe books as her valued possessions. “I pen down the recipe immediately after experimenting it.

Cooking played a huge part in my life only after marriage. As a kid, I learned most of the recipes from my sister who picked it up from her mother-in-law. Menial tasks like preparing rotis, dosa and easy dishes were a part of my childhood. I went for cooking classes before marriage and began preparing food after settling down with my family and two children,” says Sanjita, who was born and raised in Sikar district of Rajasthan and moved to Chennai 11 years ago.

Sanjita learned different cuisines like Gujarati, Chinese, fast food, pastries, salads, Mexican and Italian in her cooking classes. The fact that she loved north Indian food and chaat is evident from the number of spice powders and churmur (crisps used in chaat) stacked on her kitchen shelves. As a Rajasthani, she loves and craves for her mother’s dal baati churma and besan ke karele.

As she flips through her old recipe book with crumbled papers of 189 dishes, she recollects what cooking meant to her when she started initially, “My hours spent in the kitchen has taught me the most valuable lessons in life. When I think of food, I think of giving a spin to what is commonly available.

We all must have goofed up in the early stages. But, that’s what leads to perfection. I’m independent and confident with my cooking. Ice creams are my strength. Even if you blindfold me and ask me to prepare them at 2 am, I’d not hesitate for a minute and will serve the best. The art has taught me patience, feeding people with love and an optimistic belief in my capabilities,” she says.

As a guest, give her 10 minutes, and you’d be surprised with what you’ll be served. Sanjita’s home-made ice creams — vanilla, chocolate, custard apple, strawberry, cassata — are her specialties. Marigold and rainbow pudding are her occasional treats. “Summer is my favourite season. My fridge is always stocked up with varieties of fruit shakes and sherbet syrups. Most of the ingredients are picked up from Sowcarpet. Back then, in Rajasthan, not everything was easily available. Some of my sought-after delicacies are stuffed bread idli, tiranga sandwich, Chinese pav bhaji, kalakand and Chinese dhokla,” she says.

Someday Sanjita wants to conduct her own cooking classes and pass on her recipes to friends. “The minute I don’t find my recipes on Google, I feel a sense of accomplishment. After all, there has to be originality to make every dish individualistic. Isn’t it amazing when the same recipe tastes strikingly different in two different houses? I want to use my creativity energy in cooking,” says Sanjita.

● Boil the milk, add lemon, stir it.

● In a few seconds, paneer is formed. Keep it aside.

● Let it cool and then mash it thoroughly. Add sugar.

● Peel orange slices and keep them separately.

● Make a small ball out of paneer, make it flat and place an orange slice inside it.

● Prepare six pieces in the same manner.

● Garnish it with a stroke of colour powder and pista.

● Keep it inside the fridge for a few hours and serve it cold.



Besan flour: 100 g ● Chilli powder: 1 tsp ● Turmeric: 1/4 tsp ● Oregano: 1/4 tsp ● Cumin: 1 tsp ● Asafoetida: 1 tsp ● Oil: 1 tsp ● Salt to taste ● Palak leaves ● For the stuffing ● Paneer: 1/4 g ● Cheese: 2 tsp ● Onion chopped: 1 ● Tomato chopped: 1 ● Green chilli chopped: 1 ● Salt and pepper ● Chaat masala



● Make a batter of besan flour.

● Take an empty milk bag, make a cone out of it and make a small hole on the tip.

● Fill it with the batter. Make net-like structure in squares on the pan.

● Make a stuffing using the raw ingredients.

● Meanwhile, place a fresh palak leaf on the netted structure made out of batter.

● Place this stuffing on it, roast it on a tawa and serve with green chutney.