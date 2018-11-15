Home Cities Chennai

Doctors at Apollo Cancer Institute remove 2 kg-tumour from 23-year-old

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals saved a 23-year-old man from Assam by removing a massive cancerous tumour from his chest recently.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Apollo Hospitals saved a 23-year-old man from Assam by removing a massive cancerous tumour from his chest recently.According to a press release, a petty shopkeeper came to Apollo Hospitals with complaints of severe breathing difficulty and vomiting episodes. After physical examination and a chest CT scan, it was found that the young man had a cancerous tumour of the size of a football (2.2 kg). The patient was immediately shifted to Apollo Cancer Institute for further evaluation and treatment, recently.

The biopsy report revealed that the tumour was cancerous. It was adding pressure to the patient’s lungs, heart and the food pipe due to which he was having difficulty in breathing and swallowing food. “This is a rare tumour in the diaphragm and only 25 such cases have been reported worldwide,” the release added.

Doctors removed the tumour by thoracotomy procedure, a major surgical procedure. Since the tumour was within the diaphragm, the rib cage was not visible; it was a challenging case for the doctors. Since the size of the tumour was huge, it had to be handled with utmost care to avoid damage to the other organs. The patient was discharged after he was stable, the release said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apollo Hospitals tumour Apollo Cancer Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp