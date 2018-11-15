Home Cities Chennai

Gaja to hit by evening, schools closed in 6 dists

Cyclonic  storm ‘Gaja’ is likely to hit the Tamil Nadu coast Thursday evening.

Published: 15th November 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cyclonic  storm ‘Gaja’ is likely to hit the Tamil Nadu coast Thursday evening. The State government has declared a holiday on Thursday for schools and colleges in the districts of Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned that they would receive heavy rainfall, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar told media in Chennai on Wednesday.

The storm centered about 430km east­southeast of Chennai and 510 km east­northeast of Nagapattinam will intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic  Storm over the next 12 hours. It will weaken and cross the TN coast between Pamban in Ramanathapuram district and Cuddalore on Thursday evening as a Cyclonic Storm, an IMD bulletin said on Wednesday evening. Officials said a wind speed of 80-­90kmph gusting to 100 kmph will experienced off the coast from Thursday morning. 

Udhayakumar said petroleum outlets had been instructed to store enough stock at outlets, while telecom service providers had assured that they would stock enough fuel for generators for 15 days at headquarters to ensure uninterrupted communication services. Chennai is expected to receive good rainfall for three days from Thursday. The system will move into the Arabian Sea by Friday. 

