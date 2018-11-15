Madras HC seeks details on active paid killers, rowdy gangs in country

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court has called for details relating to rowdy gangs/paid killers, not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in the entire country. How many rowdy gangs/paid killers are active in Chennai as well as throughout Tamil Nadu and in India? How many murders had been committed by them in the past 10 years? What are all the other heinous crimes committed?

These are among the 25 queries raised by a bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and S Baskaran.

The bench was entertaining a Habeas Corpus Petition from E Velu (29) of Veppampattu in Tiruvallur district challenging an order dated September 17 last of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner detaining him under Goondas Act. He prayed the court to release him from Central Prison at Puzhal.

The case relates to a clash between two groups. There was an enmity between the groups, one headed by Joseph alias Ranjith Kumar and the other by Lokesh. One Sathish, a policeman attached to Anti-Gangsters Wing, Central Crime Branch, apprehended an attack between the two groups. He called Joseph in connection with the information received by him that there was likely to be an attack.

Accordingly, Joseph came along with his nine friends to Ayanavaram. At that point of time, the gang led by Lokesh attacked Joseph with deadly weapons, resulting in his death. Sathish, who interfered, was also attacked.A case was registered for various offences against Lokesh, Velu, Suresh alias Playboy Suresh and Ajithkumar. Velu was detained under Goondas Act. Hence, the plea.