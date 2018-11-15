Man tortured by Puzhal cops receives Rs 1 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a Chennai man, five years after he was allegedly falsely implicated in a criminal case and subjected to custodial torture. In his petition, A Rajinikanth of Madhavaram, said he was subjected to custodial torture after he was taken to Puzhal police station at 3 am on December 12, 2013. After repeated assaults, he sustained injuries.

The officials concerned - Babu Rajendra Bose, Mullaivendan, Mani, Gopi and Karunakaran, attached to Puzhal police station, argued that they had acted on a complaint lodged by one Sivakumar who had accused Rajinikanth of registering a void sale deed and misappropriated `4 lakh.

They also said Rajinikanth was not ill-treated or tortured in police station.

After perusing the documents, SHRC member D Jayachandran recommended that `1 lakh be recovered from Babu Rajendra Bose, Inspector and Mani, Sub Inspector, both attached to Puzhal police station.