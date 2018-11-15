NGT order violated, effluents let into Korattur lake

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the polluted Korattur lake have gone unheard. In a blatant violation, the civic authorities have repeatedly failed to adhere to the NGT’s direction issued in 2016 to stop the discharge of industrial effluents from Ambattur and sewage water into the Korattur lake. Rs 14 crore has been allotted for rejuvenation of Korattur lake by Public Works Department i2017-18. . Except the bund that has been built unscientifically recently, no major steps have been taken to protect the lake.

Effluents continue to contaminate

groundwater table

Following the showers in the city last month, residents of Korattur and activists allege that the officials have once again opened both the canals carrying sewer and industrial waste and channeled them into the Korattur Lake to reduce water inundation.

“It is often during midnight that the Public Works Department (PWD) workmen open the blocked canals using JCB and close it after about an hour. When we complained about the issue, PWD officials deployed a proclaimer and the work was done for barely two hours. Effluents continue to float thereby contaminating the groundwater table,” said SP Nedumaran, executive board member, Korattur Lake Protection movement.

Concurring with this, S Sekharan, founder, Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust said that in November last year when water was knee-deep, a few government officials inspected the area and the lake. “The next day they broke open the first canal to reduce waterlogging. When the residents protested, the authorities promised only excessive rainwater water would be let into the lake, however, the water turned greasy within two hours.”

Both Korattur and DTP colony culverts were closed after the NGT order in December 2016 and the water was diverted to Otteri Nullah. “As a result of the discharge of effluents, the groundwater table would again be depleted in the area. Soon, tap water will give out a foul smell and we would be forced to buy drinking water, like every year. With the authorities themselves involved in the scene, we have nobody to complain,” rued P Karthika, a resident.

A petition is pending in the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on behalf of Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust, for the restoration of the lake. The case, in which about seven industries in the Ambattur Industrial Estate, including Aavin factory, have been included as respondents, has seen the tribunal issue several orders against discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the lake. The members are also planning to file a PIL in the Madras High Court. When contacted, the concerned PWD official rejected allegations about the department opening the canals in the midnight. “There must be leaks and we will look into it.”