Operators restrained from airing Kaatrin Mozhi film clips

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court restrained 42 cable TV operators and internet service providers from airing the film Kaatrin Mozhi, directed by Radha Mohan and starring Jyothika in the main role, scheduled to release on November 16. Justice M Sundar granted the interim injunction while entertaining an application arising out of a civil suit from Creative Entertainers, producer of the film.

According to plaintiff, he had invested substantial money in the production of the movie. He had acquired all exploitation and distribution rights, including TV, internet, digital and home videos. However, various cable TV operators and internet service providers were involved in the illegal activity of recording, cam-cording and reproducing the audio songs and audio-visual clips, plaintiff contended.