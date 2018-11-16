Home Cities Chennai

Doctor shortage prompts long lines at Tambaram Taluk Hospital

Shortage of doctors at the Tambaram Taluk Government Hospital has resulted in long queues, making the hospital look impenetrable over the last few weeks.

The hospital receives 300-odd patients every day

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shortage of doctors at the Tambaram Taluk Government Hospital has resulted in long queues, making the hospital look impenetrable over the last few weeks. Patients are forced to stand for over two hours at the hospital for a diagnosis. Sources in the hospital indicate that only two doctors man the outpatient section, causing a pile-up of patients at the hospital. With a seasonal surge in fever cases and the hospital brimming, most outpatients are forced to rest on the floor outside. 

“As the monsoon sets in the situation could worsen if we receive more fever cases,” said a hospital official, indicating that more outpatient doctors are required to handle the 300-odd patients the hospital receives every day. 

It is learnt that there are 33 doctor posts at the hospital and even during special fever camps, only three doctors are assigned to the outpatient section. “I waited in line with my three-year-old son for three hours on Thursday, but the doctors left; so I had to come back today,” said M Ashabi, as she placed a damp cloth on her son’s forehead while waiting in line on Friday. 

An extended lunch break on Friday forced 23-year-old Akash K to wait till 4 pm to consult the doctor. “They had closed the outpatient register though a doctor was there, but we were asked to come back at 3 pm,” he said. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Inbavalli said the hospital was taking steps to end the long lines by assigning more doctors to the outpatient section. Earlier transfer of surgeons assigned to the hospital had greatly reduced the number of minor surgeries being conducted. When contacted, Joint Director of Health, Dr Jeeva, said that more doctors will be assigned shortly. “We have asked for doctors from mobile teams to be stationed in the hospital,” she said.

Pharmacy and lab also affected 

The pharmacy and the hospital lab has also been plagued by a shortage of staff. While two vacancies are yet to be filled in the pharmacy, a single lab assistant is burdened with more than 200 blood tests every day. 

