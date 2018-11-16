Home Cities Chennai

Supply of poor-quality water adds to locals’ woes at Chennai's Kannagi Nagar

For her family of four, whose monthly income stands at Rs 6500, four cans a week, costing Rs 30 each is an expense that could be avoided. 

Published: 16th November 2018

Water

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poor quality of water supplied to residents of Reserve Bank colony at Kannagi Nagar for over a year now, has resulted in skin irritation and infections, say residents. 

For the first one hour that water is supplied to the area, it has become almost a practice to let it flow to the ground. Water is supplied once every three days to the 500-odd families residing at Reserve Bank colony. 

“Every single time water is supplied, water flowing from the pipes for the first hour or so is almost fully black. We let it flow out for an hour before starting to store water,” said Manimegalai K, a resident. 

Even then, the water is discoloured and filled with impurities, said residents. 

“There is no question of using the water for drinking and cooking. We have to depend on bubble tops,” said Saranya, a 36-year-old resident. 

For her family of four, whose monthly income stands at Rs 6500, four cans a week, costing Rs 30 each is an expense that could be avoided. Her 13-year-old daughter said the problem stretched beyond portability.

The water cannot be used even in the washroom.

She is not the only one to come up with the grievance. Several men and women from the area said they feared using the water even in toilets.

“Last week, I bought a cream from the local pharmacy for skin rashes,” said Manimegalai. 

“We have raised complaints several times in the last year. Nothing seems to have changed,” said David, an autorickshaw driver and a resident of the area. When contacted, Metro Water officials said the bad quality was due to old ductile iron pipes conveying water to the area. 

“The pipelines are old and needs to be replaced. We have submitted a proposal to upgrade the pipelines at a cost of `10 crores. If and when it is sanctioned, we will begin work,” the official said. 

