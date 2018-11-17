Ponneri revenue officials play Good Samaritans for rescued bonded labourers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ponneri Revenue department officials have gone beyond the call of duty, offering financial assistance to 11 bonded labourers rescued from a woodcutting unit in Ponneri, although it is not mandated of them under the State action plan for bonded labour.

Activists and experts believe it is a step in the right direction since the revenue officials have understood the needs of the rescued labourers although they are only mandated to provide release certificates, create bank accounts for them and ensure the immediate assistance of Rs 20,000 each through electronic clearance system (ECS).

Said Kuralamuthan T, government relations department, International Justice Mission, an anti-trafficking organisation, “This is perhaps the first time in my experience that district administration officials have gone out of their way to think of the needs of rescued bonded labourers.”

“It will take three days to open bank accounts for the rescued labourers, only after which the compensation of Rs 20,000 will be disbursed. The officials have thought of what they would do for their basic expenses until the bank account is opened and offered them assistance from their own pockets,” he added.

Eleven people belonging to two families that included a total of six girl children and one infant boy were rescued on Thursday from the woodcutting unit at Peravalur in Ponneri. The two families had taken an advance of Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 for which the woodcutting unit mainly made them cut trees to make charcoal from the wood and roots.

In May 2016, the Centrally sponsored scheme for rehabilitation of bonded labourers enhanced the rehabilitation package to Rs 1 lakh for adult males, Rs 2 lakh for special category beneficiaries such as children including orphans or those rescued from organised and forced begging rings or other forms of forced child labour, and women and Rs 3 lakh in cases of bonded or forced labour involving extreme cases of deprivation or marginalisation.

While Rs 20,000 is paid as immediate assistance, the rescued labourers will be eligible to obtained the entire rehabilitation sum based on the conviction of the offenders, said Kuralamuthan. AV Nandakumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Ponneri, who was in the forefront of the rescue operation along with activists, said, “I had the support of our tahsildar Karthikeyan and the zonal deputy tahsildar Ramesh to carry out the rescue effectively. The officials accompanied them back to their native village and ensured that they have a safe place to stay.”

The owner of the woodcutting unit has not been arrested yet.

“He was not at the work site so the arrest has not been made yet. However, a complaint has been lodged and police are on the lookout for the owner,” said Roseann, an advocate of Madras High Court who accompanied the rescue team.