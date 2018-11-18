Home Cities Chennai

A talent show for senior citizens

The group was formed with a goal to contribute to the nation through social service.

The theme for the monthly meet of the Senior Citizen Support Forum was ‘Know Your Talent’

CHENNAI: How does an active community programme for senior citizens look like? A group of grey-haired people, neatly dressed up in their safari suit sipped on their tea and burst into loud laughter at the Russian Cultural Centre. The elderly citizens had gathered for their monthly meeting and the theme for the evening was ‘Know Your Talent.’ The event was organised by Senior Citizen Support Forum, which was set up in 2015. 

“We started the forum with 64 senior citizens. All our members are higher government officials and experts in different fields. Minimum age is 60 for men and 55 for women. Our oldest member is 90,” says R Subbaraj, secretary and founder of the Senior Citizen Support Forum. He retired in 2002 as the director of Industries and Commerce of Tamil Nadu. 

The participants for the evening spoke about their achievements. Some spoke about their hobbies, a few shared philosophical stories and a few of them shared tips on how to stay physically and mentally fit for the age. 

The group was formed with a goal to contribute to the nation through social service. Events and workshops are organised every third Saturday of the month. Relevant topics are addressed in the meetings. Every month, a book is released by the editorial team. The latest one titled Elderly Wisdom was launched on World Elders Day. 

“We are a self-functioning group. As government employees, now we receive more pension than what we actually earned. All the people here have a helping heart and the motto is to serve the public,” he says.

Aims to help the nation through social work
