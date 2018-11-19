Four killed in separate accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people including a pedestrian were killed in four different accidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Saturday.Subramani (33), a resident of Perungalathur, was riding two wheeler back home when the accident happened. “Subramani, who was travelling on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway, was near the Maraimalai Adigal statue at Maraimalai Nagar when an unknown vehicle hit his two-wheeler from behind and fled the spot. Subramani suffered injuries and was taken to the Chromepet government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the police.

Selvarajammal (65), of Padalam, around 8 pm, was waiting to cross the Chennai- Tiruchy national highway near the Cholan Paper Mill near Mamandur. “When the elderly woman was crossing the road, a speeding car hit her and sped ahead. Passersby sent her to the Chengalpattu government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said police.

Jeeva (25), who was a loadman in a courier firm in Kundrathur, was going along with a group of friends on a two-wheeler. The victim did not notice a small pit as it was too dark. As his vehicle fell into the small pit, he hit an electric pole. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In the fourth incident, Selvi (43) of Saligramam was riding pillion with her son Dilli Babu (26). Her son applied sudden brake after a van which was going in front of him suddenly halted. In the impact, the bike rammed into the van. The woman fell down and hit an iron rod lying on the roadside.

She was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead.