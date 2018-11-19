Home Cities Chennai

Thirumurugan Gandhi booked again for starting 'unlawful gathering'

Yet another case was registered against the founder of the May 17 movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi on Saturday on the charges of unlawful gathering and causing public nuisance. 

Published: 19th November 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Thirumurugan Gandhi

Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | May 17 Facebook)

By Express News Service

In April this year, Thirumurugan, along with other activists, staged a protest in front of the Central railway station. The Flower Bazaar police registered a case against Thirumurugan and 10 others, but had summoned only the founder of the May 17 movement.

“They asked him to appear before the court on December 5,” said a movement member. Recently, Thirumurugan was admitted in the hospital for over a month due to his ill-health that he experienced in prison in Vellore. 

On August 9, he was arrested for addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council about the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi. While he was released by the magistrate court, the Royapettah police arrested him on the same day and lodged him in the prison in Vellore, citing the ‘safety’ issues.

Similarly, on August 24, he was again arrested by the Nungambakkam police for holding a series of protests.

