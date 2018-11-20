Celebrating homemakers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Google defines a homemaker as ‘a person, especially a woman, who manages a home.’ But is it really just the lady of the house who is the homemaker? This November, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is celebrating Homemaker’s Month. Preethi’s ‘One Home. Many Homemakers.’ campaign challenges this definition. It focuses on how everyone in their little ways contributes to the home.

As part of their campaign, Preethi launched a #One- HomeManyHomemakers contest across India. If you think your all your family helps your house become a home, share your story and photo based on the little things your family does. Three winners will win gift hampers. The last date to apply is November 25. To participate visit: https://tinyurl. com/preethicontest