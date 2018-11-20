Conservancy fee to be collected soon: Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The state government is all set to issue a government order allowing the Chennai Corporation to collect conservancy charges. Sources in the civic body indicate that the order could be issued within the next two weeks. In June the Corporation had announced it would start collecting user fees for door-to-door collection by making changes in its bylaws. However, even as it was receiving feedback for the Draft Solid Waste Management Rules (2016) in August, it wrote to the state government to issue a government order to allow it to immediately start collecting user fees.

The Chennai Corporation had asked the state government o pass the government order under section 353-A of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919. Section 353-A allows the state government to make rules instead of the Corporation Council.

However, it allows the state to make rules only when the council has not made bylaws or if the bylaws are felt to be inadequate. In this case with bylaws having been drafted and awaiting finalisation, legal experts said it would force the government to look the other way, but Corporation officials are confident the order will be issued without any hiccups.

“The government’s legal team are vetting our request and there is no reason to believe it won’t be considered,” said a top Corporation official.Officials from the Municipal Administration Department were not available for comment.