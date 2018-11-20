Expert Explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A House Building Society of my office had announced a scheme in 1991 and my good friend volunteered to pay for that when I expressed my inability to raise funds for this purpose. The Scheme got delayed due to many problems and the House Building Society members were asked to pay as and when required and my good friend kept paying on my behalf on an informal oral undertaking. The entire amount of about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh was paid by my friend.

Finally, the land was allotted to me in two lots — 2,022 sqft and another 811 sqft. It is almost two years since it was allotted. Both the plots are registered as a single document in my name and the document is with my friend. Since there is no legal undertaking between us, what is the best option for us to proceed further before one of us dies? — TM BALAJI

File an arbitration petition before the Deputy Registrar of Housing Societies, under Section 90 of the TN Co-operative Societies Act, 1983. His award is binding on the society as well as the promoter who is your friend.

My mother passed away recently. She has written a will and registered in 1999. How to execute the ill?There is some dispute between siblings. I need my share as per will. Please explain. — AR LAKSHMI

If the property is within the Chennai presidency town limits, then you can file a petition to grant probate before the original side of the High Court based on the will. The court will issue notice to all the brothers and sisters as well as the public notice. If the will is accepted as genuine, then probate will be granted which is sufficient to manage the share of your property.

I have retired from CG service voluntarily on October 3, 2008. Prior to that I was permitted leave from

October 3, 2006 to September 30, 2008, followed by two holidays October 1 and October 2, 2008. The

Government of India clarified that date of voluntary retirement be treated as duty.

My pension was calculated without two increments due on July 1, 2007 and July 1, 2008 which should have been drawn with effect from October 3, 2008 and based on that, revised pay pension should have been drawn. The second denial was that Government of India introduced ACP with effect from 1999 which was modified in May 2009 .

This ACP was made operational with effect from September 1, 2008 which provides for financial upgradation to serving retired officials on completion of 10/20/30 of regular service to the post or on spending 10 years continuously in the same cadre. I completed 10 years of service on August 3, 2008

before retirement. This benefit was also not given to me. How do I take up this matter? — J SUBRAMANIAN

Since you were on leave for two years, you vwill not earn the increment for those two years. For ACP you can file an OA before the CAT, Chennai bench.