Home Cities Chennai

Fine arts magazine, Samudhra, completes 16 years

They were presented with the award for their relentless work in promoting Carnatic music and dance in North America since the early ‘70s.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The 193rd issue of ‘Samudhra’ and Paalam’s music planner-cum-directory for 2019 was released at the event Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was an evening of reminiscing and revelling in the wonders of classical music, dance and drama at the 16th anniversary celebrations of the fine arts magazine ‘Samudhra’, held on Sunday.
VV Sundaram, popularly known as ‘Cleaveland Sundaram’ to rasikas and artists across the globe, and his wife Gomathi Sundaram, an avid listener of Carnatic music, were conferred with the title ‘Gnana Samudhra’ by the chief guest and chief patron of Samudhra, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti.

They were presented with the award for their relentless work in promoting Carnatic music and dance in North America since the early ‘70s. Sundaram is the co-founder and secretary of the Cleaveland Aradhana festival. Though his wife prefers to maintain a low profile, the editor of the magazine said that her contribution to the Cleaveland Aradhana, right from its inception, has been “truly commendable”.

The 193rd issue of the magazine and Paalam’s music planner-cum-directory for 2019 was 
released by Chetti. Samudhra’s editor assured that the special issues would make for a collector’s item. 
On the occasion, Paalam’s successful completion of 300 weeks of the free webcast programme was also celebrated. The event was further made memorable by the performances of the Sai Sisters and a concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan.

Recognition
VV Sundaram, popularly known as ‘Cleaveland Sundaram’ to rasikas and artists across the globe, and his wife Gomathi Sundaram, an avid listener of Carnatic music, were conferred with the title ‘Gnana Samudhra’ by the chief guest and chief patron of Samudhra, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti. They were presented with the award for their relentless work in promoting Carnatic music and dance in North America since the early ‘70s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp