Fine arts magazine, Samudhra, completes 16 years

CHENNAI : It was an evening of reminiscing and revelling in the wonders of classical music, dance and drama at the 16th anniversary celebrations of the fine arts magazine ‘Samudhra’, held on Sunday.

VV Sundaram, popularly known as ‘Cleaveland Sundaram’ to rasikas and artists across the globe, and his wife Gomathi Sundaram, an avid listener of Carnatic music, were conferred with the title ‘Gnana Samudhra’ by the chief guest and chief patron of Samudhra, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti.

They were presented with the award for their relentless work in promoting Carnatic music and dance in North America since the early ‘70s. Sundaram is the co-founder and secretary of the Cleaveland Aradhana festival. Though his wife prefers to maintain a low profile, the editor of the magazine said that her contribution to the Cleaveland Aradhana, right from its inception, has been “truly commendable”.

The 193rd issue of the magazine and Paalam’s music planner-cum-directory for 2019 was

released by Chetti. Samudhra’s editor assured that the special issues would make for a collector’s item.

On the occasion, Paalam’s successful completion of 300 weeks of the free webcast programme was also celebrated. The event was further made memorable by the performances of the Sai Sisters and a concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan.

