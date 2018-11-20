It’s too cold for your dog, too

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Many dog owners live with the misconception that since their pets have a coat of fur, they can tolerate the cold better than humans. This isn’t necessarily the case. Like us, these fur-coated creatures are used to the warmth of indoors and the cold weather can be as hard on them as it is on us humans.

Winter is a time when our beloved pets need a little extra care. If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your dog too, so pay attention to their behaviour while they’re outdoors. Every pet has its own cold tolerance, but in general, smaller dogs, those with shorter or hair-like fur, or short legs (since their bodies are closer to the ground) will feel the cold faster than larger, more thick-coated dogs. And senior dogs are also more susceptible to cold.

If your dog feels the cold, try to walk them in the late morning or afternoon/early evening hours when temperatures are a little warmer, and avoid early morning or late evening walks. Spend time playing outdoors while it’s sunny; sunshine brings the added benefit of providing both you and your pet with vitamin D. Your family pet may love to spend time outdoors but in winter, even the furriest dog can get cold. Ears, paws and tails are most susceptible.

Take your dog out frequently for walks, exercise and play. A good rule is to go out with him and when you’re ready to come in, he probably will be too. In addition to limiting your dog’s time outdoors on cold days, don’t let your pooch sleep on a cold floor in winter. Choosing the right bedding is vital to ensure your dog stays warm. Warm blankets can create a snug environment; raised beds can keep your dog off cold tiles or concrete.

Dry and cold weather can do a number on your pet’s skin. Help prevent dry, flaky skin by adding a skin and coat supplement to her food. Coconut oil is a good natural moisturiser that can help keep your pet’s skin and coat healthy. If you find your pet’s paws, ears or tail dry or cracking, you can also apply coconut oil topically as needed. It can be added to their food too. Just as we tend to develop foot cracks in winter, dogs can also suffer from cracked pads. If your dog has furry feet, trim the hair that grows between her pads. Rub a natural paw salve to soothe their dry paw beds.

Although dogs may need an extra layer in winter, make sure it comes from a coat and not a layer of fat. Cold temperatures may even bring on lazy behaviour and the need for fewer calories. Be attentive to your dog’s activity level and adjust her calories accordingly. A high-quality balanced diet will help ensure a healthy coat and good energy for the cold winter months. Dogs can dehydrate just as quickly in winter as summer. Make sure they have access to fresh water and keep them hydrated.

Grooming is essential. Your dog needs a clean, well-groomed coat to keep them properly insulated. This is especially important if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors. After bathing, dry your dog thoroughly, especially before allowing her outside.

In areas where extreme cold weather prevails, you might need to think of extra layers of warmth for your pet. Some dog breeds are blessed with thick fur that keeps them warm naturally, even in very cold temperatures, but dogs with thin coats may need to wear a sweater or coat when out for walks. A good coat should reach from the neck to the base of the tail and also protect the belly. But remember that coats will not prevent frostbite on the ears, feet or tail …so even with a cozy coat, don’t keep your short haired dog out too long in freezing temperatures.

Cold weather will often aggravate existing medical conditions in dogs, particularly arthritis. It’s very important to maintain an exercise regimen with your arthritic dog, but be mindful of slippery surfaces and make sure your dog has a warm soft rest area to recuperate after activity. If you don’t already give your senior dog a natural joint supplement to lubricate the joints and ease the discomfort of arthritis, you may want to consider adding one in winter.

Just like people, dogs are more susceptible to other illnesses during winter weather. Harsh winters bring a wide variety of concerns to responsible dog owners. Paying special attention to your loyal friend’s well-being during the winter season will ensure that you both enjoy the season to the fullest. Most importantly don’t forget that cuddles with your canine buddy are a great way for everybody to keep warm.