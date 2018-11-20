Home Cities Chennai

Traders worried as customers keep off ‘unhygienic’ Koyambedu market

Poor sanitary conditions in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex has left the traders worried.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Buffaloes feeding on fruit and vegetable waste at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex | P Jawahar

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Poor sanitary conditions in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex has left the traders worried. The traders have alleged that their business is getting affected as many customers are giving the market a miss as they dread to wade through the heaps of garbage and deal with the stink emanating from the rotten vegetables and flowers.

"The market's sanitation condition has not improved in the last so many years. The market has literally become an eyesore in the absence of proper waste disposal. So, many customers, especially homemakers, don't prefer visiting the place. We mainly receive retailers and vendors as our customers," said Kannan, a wholesale vegetable trader.

Traders claimed that if the market had been maintained properly, then it would have yielded the desired results. "The market was conceptualised to provide better facilities to traders and buyers, but it has not been fulfilled. If the market becomes spic and span, we would attract more customers daily," said J. Valyan, another wholesale trader.Notably, over 2,500 shops are located in the market which generates around 200 tonnes of garbage on any single day. 

Customers too have endorsed the opinion of traders. "Goods are available at much cheaper prices. But to save a few bucks, you cannot compromise on your health. The area is so dirty, unhygienic and stinks so badly that you cannot visit it daily. And in rains, visiting the market is nothing less than a nightmare," said R Gautham, a septuagenarian.

However, the authorities have denied the allegations. "The market is cleaned properly and is in good condition now . The cleaning activities are monitored properly,"said Rajendran, chief administrative officer of the Koyambedu market management committee. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp