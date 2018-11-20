Traders worried as customers keep off ‘unhygienic’ Koyambedu market

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Poor sanitary conditions in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex has left the traders worried. The traders have alleged that their business is getting affected as many customers are giving the market a miss as they dread to wade through the heaps of garbage and deal with the stink emanating from the rotten vegetables and flowers.

"The market's sanitation condition has not improved in the last so many years. The market has literally become an eyesore in the absence of proper waste disposal. So, many customers, especially homemakers, don't prefer visiting the place. We mainly receive retailers and vendors as our customers," said Kannan, a wholesale vegetable trader.

Traders claimed that if the market had been maintained properly, then it would have yielded the desired results. "The market was conceptualised to provide better facilities to traders and buyers, but it has not been fulfilled. If the market becomes spic and span, we would attract more customers daily," said J. Valyan, another wholesale trader.Notably, over 2,500 shops are located in the market which generates around 200 tonnes of garbage on any single day.

Customers too have endorsed the opinion of traders. "Goods are available at much cheaper prices. But to save a few bucks, you cannot compromise on your health. The area is so dirty, unhygienic and stinks so badly that you cannot visit it daily. And in rains, visiting the market is nothing less than a nightmare," said R Gautham, a septuagenarian.

However, the authorities have denied the allegations. "The market is cleaned properly and is in good condition now . The cleaning activities are monitored properly,"said Rajendran, chief administrative officer of the Koyambedu market management committee.