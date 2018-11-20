WATCH | IndiGo pilot seeks blessings of mother, grandmother before flying them to Singapore

By Online Desk

An IndiGo pilot made sure his mother and grandmother's maiden flight journey was one they would remember all their lives.

In a video shared on social media, pilot Pradeep Krishnan is seen touching his mother's and grandmother's feet before he flew them from Chennai Singapore on their first ever flight.

Ahead of flying the plane, Krishnan is seen making his way through the plane before finally reaching his family. He then touches their feet and takes their blessing before making his way back to the cockpit.

According to media reports, Krishnan's mother and grandmother had vowed to never to get on a flight unless he was flying it.

Krishnan's friend, who shared it on Facebook, called it a 'dream come true' for the pilot. "Have come a long way from 2007 when we first started to fly. 11 years since we first flew as student pilots," he said.