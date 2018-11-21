Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man ‘cheats’ 7 people of Rs 70 lakh, arrested

Police said, Gyan Chan Bhandari of Sowcarpet, was arrested on Monday after he cheated around seven people.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 45-year-old financier has been arrested by the Entrustment Document Fraud wing in the Central Crime Branch of the city police, for allegedly cheating people by promising to give them gold coins after collecting money to the tune of `70 lakh.

Police said, Gyan Chan Bhandari of Sowcarpet, was arrested on Monday after he cheated around seven people. “Gyan launched a gold chit scheme by offering to give one gold coin for every ` 1 lakh. Believing this, Ragul Khan, an iron and scrap dealer, made a deal and deposited ` 10 lakh and also introduced six of his friends. Each paid `10 lakh and Gyan gave a gold bar weighing 706 grams to Ragul,” said an official source.

Later, Ragul found, the bar had only .09 grams of gold and the rest was copper. Following which, he filed a complaint with the police commissioner’s office that was later forwarded to the EDF-II wing police for further investigations. On Monday, Gyan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp