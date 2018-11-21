Her sunny balcony

Home Cities Chennai

 Since a little over a year, Abhilasha Bahl has been growing organic seasonal vegetables ranging from sweet potatoes to brinjals on the terrace of her apartment.

Abhilasha grows 100 pots of seasonal vegetables in her terrace garden

By Fatima Farha
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Since a little over a year, Abhilasha Bahl has been growing organic seasonal vegetables ranging from sweet potatoes to brinjals on the terrace of her apartment. The 1,000 sq ft area on the four-storey building is where her love for gardening was reborn. “Having lived and grown up in townships where we always had big gardens with fruits and veggies, I was longing to revive that passion in Bengaluru’s ever-growing urban jungle,” she says.

 She started with growing herbs and, now, within a year’s time has 100 pots of seasonal vegetables. Currently, she grows radish, brinjal, beans, and various herbs. For the winter, she will be growing more of tomatoes and underground vegetables. Herbs like rosemary, sage, mint, and lemongrass are grown throughout the year.

Abhilasha Bahl

The entrepreneur has gained more flexibility in her schedule after she quit her full time job in the retail industry. Now, the co-founder of a home furnishing brand, Abhilasha has worked out a routine wherein she is able to tend to her plants on a daily basis. “Instead of spending three hours driving to and from work, I invest that time in my passion, terrace gardening.”

She spends at least 30 minutes every morning to water the plants. Every 15 days, Pachagavya, an organic product is sprayed to increase the immunity of the plants. In addition, this is boosted by a monthly dose of Epsom salt, essentially magnesium sulphate, that is required for healthy growth and enhances the plant’s green colour. 

Terrace gardening comes with its own set of challenges. The weight of a roof garden can cause problems to the overall building. Which is why she uses plastic pots and grow bags that reduce the burden on the roof structure. A mix of cocopeat soil and vermicompost, instead of using only soil, Abhilasha says, can reduce the weight almost by a third. “Start small. Pick a sunny corner and begin by growing easy-to-manage plants like herbs and green vegetables.”Find her on Instagram @abhilashabahl where she blogs about her terrace garden. 

