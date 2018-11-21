Home Cities Chennai

I feel disgusted when i see my dog eating poop, how do i stop him

Hi, As disgusting as this may sound, it is not so uncommon for a dog to eat its own poop.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hi, As disgusting as this may sound, it is not so uncommon for a dog to eat its own poop. Dogs are natural scavengers that are attracted to scent. Unlike humans, they are not averse to faeces. 
The reason behind your dog’s faeces eating could be medical or behavioural.

As in all cases, talk to your vet is the first step. Malnutrition, deficiencies, stomach parasites and insufficient food are some of the reasons for this behaviour. If this is the case, the doc will recommend dietary changes and appropriate medications to address the issue. Appropriate supplements and nourishment will automatically address it. 

There could be other behavioural reasons for this as well. In puppies and new mothers, eating faeces is common and temporary.  The mother licks her pups to encourage them to defecate and also clean them for the first few days after birth. Puppies in turn, have a natural curiosity that tempts them to explore their surroundings. While some pups just sniff around, others try out the feces out of mere curiosity. Pups usually grow out of this behaviour.

In older dogs, anxiety is one of the significant reasons for poop eating. Pets that are treated to physical harm as punishments tend to eat the feces to hide evidence in fear of further punishments. Similarly, dogs that are confined and isolated for unreasonable time periods tend to do this. Dogs in puppy mills have been observed to have this behaviour because they are usually underfed, malnourished and confined cruelly.

A dog also does this as a reason to entertain himself when he is alone and bored. This is the case when the dog has no physical or mental stimulation. In some cases, it is an attention seeking tactic where he knows it is an easy way to draw your complete attention to him. If you have an older dog that has this habit, the younger one could simply be copying his sibling. But, this behaviour can easily be corrected with correct and consistent training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp