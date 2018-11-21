Satisfied with measures, HC closes PIL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Satisfied with the steps taken by authorities concerned in the matter of oil spillage at Kamaraj Port Trust, a division bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a PIL petition seeking action against the ship, which allegedly caused the pollution on November 18 last.

The TN Pollution Control Board submitted that 95 per cent of cleaning of the oil spill had already been over. The remaining would be completed within two days. “The relief sought for by the petitioner has been addressed. No further direction is required in the writ petition,” the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said and disposed of the petition on Wednesday. The PIL was filed by R Renu Karthick, trustee of Kanaa Charitable Trust in Chromepet.