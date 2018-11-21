Home Cities Chennai

Stormwater drain work delayed on Pattulas Road

Even with heavy traffic, one of the stretches which Meenakshi K found to be most pedestrian-friendly in Royapettah was Pattulas Road along Express Avenue mall.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bollards and stone slabs on the pavement in two places along Pattulas Road have been damaged to facilitate stormwater drain work  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even with heavy traffic, one of the stretches which Meenakshi K found to be most pedestrian-friendly in Royapettah was Pattulas Road along Express Avenue mall. But, for the past one and half months, she found the otherwise hindrance-free sidewalk inaccessible. This was caused due to the delayed stormwater drain (SWD) work by Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed officials.

Bollards and stone slabs on the pavement in two spots along Pattulas Road have been damaged to facilitate stormwater drain work. But even after a delay of more than a month, work has not commenced leaving the damaged pavements as it is. “As pathway present on the turning of the road is damaged with the surface of the pavement broken, most have to walk on the road,” said Meenakshi, a resident of Egmore.

Due to this, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. Being located on the turning of Anna Salai-Pattulas Road makes it even more dangerous for people to walk maneuvering fast-approaching vehicles. “A stormwater drain is necessary at this spot as water stagnates for a foot even after light showers. But, why break a functional platform if they know the work will get delayed? They can start digging just before the drain is going to be laid,” said Ramakrishnan M, a resident of Triplicane.

When Express contacted Corporation officials, they said that work will begin in a week. “The contractor who is laying the drain in Whites Road will also be laying this stretch. After completing work on Whites Road, laying work will start in Pattulas Road as well. There is no other reason for the delay,” said an official from ward 111, Teynampet zone.

Three sets of the stormwater drain on Anna Salai, Whites Road, and Pattulas Road will be interconnected and will finally drain into the Coovum River under Ethiraj Salai bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp