Stormwater drain work delayed on Pattulas Road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even with heavy traffic, one of the stretches which Meenakshi K found to be most pedestrian-friendly in Royapettah was Pattulas Road along Express Avenue mall. But, for the past one and half months, she found the otherwise hindrance-free sidewalk inaccessible. This was caused due to the delayed stormwater drain (SWD) work by Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed officials.

Bollards and stone slabs on the pavement in two spots along Pattulas Road have been damaged to facilitate stormwater drain work. But even after a delay of more than a month, work has not commenced leaving the damaged pavements as it is. “As pathway present on the turning of the road is damaged with the surface of the pavement broken, most have to walk on the road,” said Meenakshi, a resident of Egmore.

Due to this, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. Being located on the turning of Anna Salai-Pattulas Road makes it even more dangerous for people to walk maneuvering fast-approaching vehicles. “A stormwater drain is necessary at this spot as water stagnates for a foot even after light showers. But, why break a functional platform if they know the work will get delayed? They can start digging just before the drain is going to be laid,” said Ramakrishnan M, a resident of Triplicane.

When Express contacted Corporation officials, they said that work will begin in a week. “The contractor who is laying the drain in Whites Road will also be laying this stretch. After completing work on Whites Road, laying work will start in Pattulas Road as well. There is no other reason for the delay,” said an official from ward 111, Teynampet zone.

Three sets of the stormwater drain on Anna Salai, Whites Road, and Pattulas Road will be interconnected and will finally drain into the Coovum River under Ethiraj Salai bridge.