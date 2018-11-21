Home Cities Chennai

Viral video on manhandling of resident is one-sided, say cops

Around 9 pm, a few residents saw a four-year-old girl wandering on the 100 feet road at Kolathur near the DRJ Hospital.

Published: 21st November 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:40 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After a video of a few police personnel manhandling a resident of Kolathur went viral allegedly for stopping the police from taking pictures of a four-year-old girl who was rescued by the residents on Sunday night, the police personnel claim the incident to be misunderstood and the video was one-sided.

Around 9 pm, a few residents saw a four-year-old girl wandering on the 100 feet road at Kolathur near the DRJ Hospital. They rescued the girl and informed the Rajamangalam police about it. By the time the police had arrived on the spot very late, the mother of the child already reached the spot and picked up the child.A few police personnel from the Rajamangalam station reached the spot in a patrol vehicle and started taking pictures of the girl and mother with them, a source said. 

Agitated by this, residents confronted the police and told them it was they who rescued the girl and that police should not take credit for it. In the video, the argument between one Murugan from Thathankuppam and police heated up and the police scolded and beat Murugan.The police took Murugan to the station by patrol vehicle. Murugan was charged under IPC section 95 and later let off with a warning.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Deepa from CMBT police station, who was seen manhandling Murugan said, “I was on my way home at SRB Nagar and saw the residents arguing with police. Since the people were from my area, I thought I can make peace. Murugan was drunk already and abused the police for coming late. He tried to assault another woman police personnel from the Rajamangalam  station and I intervened.

Among the residents, only Murugan behaved roughly with the police when we were trying to convince them”Rajamangalam police inspector Mariappan said that the police on the spot tried to question the residents since they claimed that they themselves had handed over the girl to the mother. “If the child had gone into wrong hands, the problem will only escalate. When the police wanted the residents to give in writing about what had happened, they argued with police.”

Deepa said that the men had grudge against her since she was from the same area and in the past, when she was in the Rajamangalam station, she had to confront some of these men when they were drinking and causing trouble to commuters. 

