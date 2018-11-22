Home Cities Chennai

Biomining in Sembakkam comes to an abrupt end

Biomining operations in the 4.5-acre dumpyard began in February this year.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste was found under three inches of soil at Sembakkam | Express

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The biomining of the Sembakkam dumpyard on the fringe of the lake, seems to have come to an abrupt end. Sources in the Sembakkam Municipality claim that the agency employed, is winding up operations without comprehensively reclaiming the site.

Biomining operations in the 4.5-acre dumpyard began in February this year. Around 35,000 tonnes of trash has been cleared from the site since operations began but plastic waste continues to be buried under the surface.When Express visited the site on Tuesday, it found that under three inches of soil, plastic waste was found in multiple places. This prevents seepage of water into the ground.

“The project cost was increased to Rs 2.13 crore from Rs 1.50 crore to ensure that non-recyclable waste buried under the surface is also removed, on instructions of the PWD,” said a municipality official, conceding no steps have been taken to remove the waste as it is ‘not profitable’.

While Zigma Global Environ Solutions has denied these allegations, it is learnt from other dumpyard reclaimers that plastic waste that has been buried under soil, does have a lower calorific value.“Cement companies which procure trash for their furnaces, demand high calorific values and so this is often left behind at the site,” said a waste management expert.

“We still have a few tonnes of waste left at the site because increase in diesel charges has discouraged cement factories from Chandrapur to receive loads,” said Dharmaraj, Managing Director of Zigma Global Environ Solutions, oblivious to the fact that plastic waste lies hidden under the surface in the Sembakkam site.When contacted, an engineer overseeing the biomining operations for the Sembakkam Municipality, assured that checks would be done before the completion certificate is given.“We will have a team of experts from Anna University review the biomining operations. Only if they are satisfied with the work, we will issue the completion certificate,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp