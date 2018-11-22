Home Cities Chennai

‘Dog’ meat case: Special RPF team to head to Jodhpur for further inquiries

While the Food Safety officials are yet to ascertain the identity of the seized meat, a section of meat traders in the city have strongly opposed the officials for ‘spreading rumours’.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

dog_meat_photo

The dog meat seized at Chennai's Egmore railway station. (Photo | Video screengrab)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after Food Safety officials seized 2,190 kg of unwholesome meat, which was suspected to be that of dog, from a train at Egmore station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formed a special team to inquire into the incident.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan on Wednesday said the meat was transported by train under the guise of fish, which is a punishable offence under section 163 of the Indian Railways Act.
“A special team headed by an Inspector has been formed to inquire into the matter. The team will travel to Jodhpur in a couple of days,” he said, adding that the RPF will retrieve the consignor’s details from Jodhpur station, and accordingly action will be taken.

READ | 2,190 kgs of suspected dog meat from Jodhpur seized at Chennai's Egmore railway station

On November 17, Food Safety officials had seized 2,190 kg of meat from 20 thermocol ice boxes at Egmore station which was transported from Jodhpur by Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi weekly express.

The preliminary probe into the parcel receipt revealed that, except for four boxes, all other consignments were transported in the name of fish. The parcels are booked by one Mohammed Umar in Jodhpur. The consignments did not have the seal of the slaughterhouse and also did not contain the required cold storage facility for transporting it for 2,500 km. Therefore, Food Safety officials seized the meat and subsequently destroyed it.

However, samples of meat have been sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery, to examine whether it was the meat of dog since de-skinned bodies of meat in the boxes anatomically appeared to be that of dog.

While the Food Safety officials are yet to ascertain the identity of the seized meat, a section of meat traders in the city have strongly opposed the officials for ‘spreading rumours’.

K Naseer,  a wholesale meat trader in Attu Thotti, Perambur, said thousands of people engaged in meat trade have been affected since November 17. “Many who paid advance for supplying goat meat for marriages are now showing hesitation to proceed with the order. The Food Safety officials should immediately reveal the details of the meat seized at Egmore,” he demanded.

When contacted, officials of the department said they had asked the veterinary college to conduct the DNA test for the meat, the results of which are expected to be submitted in another four days. “Based on the report, suitable action will be taken,” added the officer.

Officials spread rumours: Meat traders

While the Food Safety officials are yet to ascertain the identity of the seized meat, a section of meat traders have strongly opposed the officials for ‘spreading rumours’. K Naseer, a wholesale meat trader in Perambur, said, “Many who paid advance for supplying goat meat for marriages are now showing hesitation to proceed with the order. The Food Safety officials should immediately reveal the details of the meat.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dog meat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp