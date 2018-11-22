‘Dog’ meat case: Special RPF team to head to Jodhpur for further inquiries

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: Four days after Food Safety officials seized 2,190 kg of unwholesome meat, which was suspected to be that of dog, from a train at Egmore station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formed a special team to inquire into the incident.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan on Wednesday said the meat was transported by train under the guise of fish, which is a punishable offence under section 163 of the Indian Railways Act.

“A special team headed by an Inspector has been formed to inquire into the matter. The team will travel to Jodhpur in a couple of days,” he said, adding that the RPF will retrieve the consignor’s details from Jodhpur station, and accordingly action will be taken.

On November 17, Food Safety officials had seized 2,190 kg of meat from 20 thermocol ice boxes at Egmore station which was transported from Jodhpur by Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi weekly express.

The preliminary probe into the parcel receipt revealed that, except for four boxes, all other consignments were transported in the name of fish. The parcels are booked by one Mohammed Umar in Jodhpur. The consignments did not have the seal of the slaughterhouse and also did not contain the required cold storage facility for transporting it for 2,500 km. Therefore, Food Safety officials seized the meat and subsequently destroyed it.

However, samples of meat have been sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery, to examine whether it was the meat of dog since de-skinned bodies of meat in the boxes anatomically appeared to be that of dog.

While the Food Safety officials are yet to ascertain the identity of the seized meat, a section of meat traders in the city have strongly opposed the officials for ‘spreading rumours’.

K Naseer, a wholesale meat trader in Attu Thotti, Perambur, said thousands of people engaged in meat trade have been affected since November 17. “Many who paid advance for supplying goat meat for marriages are now showing hesitation to proceed with the order. The Food Safety officials should immediately reveal the details of the meat seized at Egmore,” he demanded.

When contacted, officials of the department said they had asked the veterinary college to conduct the DNA test for the meat, the results of which are expected to be submitted in another four days. “Based on the report, suitable action will be taken,” added the officer.

