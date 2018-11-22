Edu-tech firm Meluha now launched in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meluha Technologies, a growing Edu-tech start-up based out of Hyderabad, on Wednesday, launched its products designed to help aspiring candidates to crack JEE and NEET entrance examinations in Tamil Nadu, said a press statement.

“Classes are conducted in classrooms, assisted by technology, by trained and certified teachers at schools using content and technology from Meluha,” the statement said. The products can be used by both students and others who wish to use them to conduct their own classes.

ABRP Reddy, CEO of Meluha, Tamil Nadu, explained in the statement that the product will bridge the gap in qualitative coaching available for students for JEE and NEET exams in Tamil Nadu. “It is noticed that Tamil Nadu’s share of qualifiers at JEE is steadily dropping over years. And the availability of quality and effective coaching for NEET is minimum in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Ram N Ramamurthy, co-founder and director of Meluha, announced scholarships worth Rs 2.2 crore for Chennai school students for 2019. Student who fare well in a ‘talent hunt programme’ will be given 100 per cent and 60 per cent fee waiver.For details visit: www.meluhaTN.com