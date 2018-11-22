Home Cities Chennai

Edu-tech firm Meluha now launched in Tamil Nadu

ABRP Reddy, CEO of Meluha, Tamil Nadu, explained in the statement that the product will bridge the gap in qualitative coaching available for students for JEE and NEET exams in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meluha Technologies, a growing Edu-tech start-up based out of Hyderabad, on Wednesday, launched its products designed to help aspiring candidates to crack JEE and NEET entrance examinations in Tamil Nadu, said a press statement.

“Classes are conducted in classrooms, assisted by technology, by trained and certified teachers at schools using content and technology from Meluha,” the statement said. The products can be used by both students and others who wish to use them to conduct their own classes.

ABRP Reddy, CEO of Meluha, Tamil Nadu, explained in the statement that the product will bridge the gap in qualitative coaching available for students for JEE and NEET exams in Tamil Nadu. “It is noticed that Tamil Nadu’s share of qualifiers at JEE is steadily dropping over years. And the availability of quality and effective coaching for NEET is minimum in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Ram N Ramamurthy, co-founder and director of Meluha, announced scholarships worth Rs 2.2 crore for Chennai school students for 2019. Student who fare well in a ‘talent hunt programme’ will be given 100 per cent and 60 per cent fee waiver.For details visit: www.meluhaTN.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp