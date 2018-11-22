Of lights, sweets and age-old traditions

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Growing up in a south Indian household, Karthigai Deepam reminds me of — agal vilaku or diyas, pori urundai (a sweet dish) and Thiruvannamalai Maha deepam (a temple known for this festival). As we watched the live streaming of the procession at the temple on television we would excitedly wait for the Mahadeepam to be lit at 6 pm on the hills of Thiruvannamalai. Following which, the diyas would be lit up and placed along the rangoli drawn outside our homes.

Despite the fading away of traditions, quite a few adults are holding on to the religious way of celebrating this festival. For Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, Karthigai Deepam is as important as Diwali or Pongal. Jayasri belongs to an Iyer family and her native place is Tenkasi where her grandparents and ancestors lived. Her brother and she would help their parents light up lamps and place them meticulously inside their home, driveways and backyard. Jayasri’s mother has lamps that are as old as 150 years. She loves collecting antique pieces and her possessions include a 150-year-old elephant lamp inherited from her house, a pavai lamp (lady holding a diya), five-mukh lamp in bronze and silver and agal-shaped in bronze, silver and terracotta agal vilaku as old as 40 years.

“Mom and I pick up all kinds of lamp when we travel. We have hundreds of lamps now. It’s a ritual to buy a couple of terracotta lamps every year for the festival. The older ones are dusted and dried in the sunlight prior to deepam. It’s a custom in our house to inherit a lamp after marriage from the mother’s side especially the elephant, five mukh and pavai lamps,” says the 38-year-old fashion designer and executive committee member of The Crafts Council Of India.

Meanwhile, there are others like Agnishwar Jayaprakash who like celebrating it the original way by lighting oil lamps. If you happened to pass by his house during deepam, you’d find that right from the entrance up till the doorway, the path is decorated with 1,008 agal vilaku. It is two days of hard work and he helps his mother light up the diyas and arrange them.

“According to Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated to commemorate Lord Muruga’s birthday. Diyas are lit to bring him into existence and placed on floral rangolis because he’s fond of flowers. Again, scientifically, lamps are lit to attract insects and to prevent them from entering into the house. To me, the festival is also like thanksgiving thereby welcoming a prosperous fresh year. I’m confident that the deepam will not lose its sheen. Youngsters need to question the elders, learn the stories and follow the practices thereby passing it on to next generations. This tradition is close to my heart,” says the 28-year-old founder and MD of Ignite India and Agni group.

Light it up

This year, you can give a twist to your traditional terracotta diyas by replacing them with tea lights, lanterns, multi-coloured LED lights and candles. The Crafts Council of India has a special collection lined up for the festival ranging from perfectly crafted agallamps and diyas to magnificent dhokra-cut lamps at Kamala store in Egmore. Thedhokra lamps have been handcrafted by West Bengal’s tribal artisans. One could look for jaali work on soft stone lamps from Agra and jaaliwork terracotta lamps. There are copper diyas from New Delhi, brightly coloured doll lamps from West Bengal, soap stone lamps from Odisha and wooden blocks printed lamps from Varanasi. They can either be lit using oil or the partitions can be used for placing candles.