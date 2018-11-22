‘Regional parties in South must unite’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday made a call to all regional parties of south India to unite against the north-dominant politics. Speaking to press here, he said, “I am touring all southern States for spreading my ideologies and stressing the need to form a united forum of regional parties to fight against the north-dominant politics.” He is meeting press at every city as part of his tour across south Indian States.

Later, a press release from Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party said, “Janasena under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan will contest elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2019. There are at the moment no alliances formed and Kalyan generally likes to hold his card close as far as political planning or strategy is concerned,” the release said.

“Kalyan sees the 2019 elections as a necessary and excellent opportunity to establish new-age politics and he believes this will happen throughout the country,” it added.