Home Cities Chennai

‘Regional parties in South must unite’

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday made a call to all regional parties of south India to unite against the north-dominant politics.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday made a call to all regional parties of south India to unite against the north-dominant politics. Speaking to press here, he said, “I am touring all southern States for spreading my ideologies and stressing the need to form a united forum of regional parties to fight against the north-dominant politics.” He is meeting press at every city as part of his tour across south Indian States.

Later, a press release from Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party said, “Janasena under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan will contest elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2019. There are at the moment no alliances formed and Kalyan generally likes to hold his card close as far as political planning or strategy is concerned,” the release said.

“Kalyan sees the 2019 elections as a necessary and excellent opportunity to establish new-age politics and he believes this will happen throughout the country,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp