Two mobile phones seized in raids at Puzhal prison

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police team raided the rooms and cells of the Puzhal Central Prison on Wednesday and seized two mobile phones.Sources said the raid was conducted at all three premises of the prison that house around 1,000 inmates. The policemen found two abandoned mobile phones on the campus and seized them.

Around 100 police personnel raided the prison in search of ganja and other banned items.Both the recovered mobile phones were suspected to be thrown away by the inmates fearing the raid. The police said such surprise raids would continue to curb the unlawful possession of goods.The raids follow after a series of pictures showing some inmates of the high security cell at Puzhal prison leading a luxurious life created a controversy.Following this, television and radio facilities were taken away from the prison.