Vandalur Chinna Eri continues to be abused by civic apathy

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty metres away from a large green dustbin near Vandalur Chinna Eri, a 10-year-old boy flings a plastic bag full of garbage. His thoughtless act mirrors the attitude of 500-plus residents who live around this water body which is subjected to uncontrolled pollution daily.The water body, which is spread across around 10 acres is located close to the Vandalur flyover towards Walajabad-Oragadam highway, comes under Vandalur village Panchayat.

When Express visited the spot, the periphery of the lake was peppered with plastic waste and food waste with mosquitoes swarming around it. A row of over 20 houses were built along the lake in Balaji Nagar Extension, a clear case of encroachments that have eaten into the lake’s boundary. Also untreated sewage from these houses is discharged directly into the lake. “Officials cannot be blamed completely. Resident in Balaji Nagar and Ambedhkar Nagar use the lake as a dumping yard. Tea and chaat shops on the other side of the bridge also dump their waste into the lake,” said Gandhi Prabhakaran, a resident of MGR Street in Vandalur.

Environmentalists fear that a free floating fern, Salvinia Molesta which has infested the Vandalur Periya Eri will also spread to this lake. “As cranes which used to frequent the Vandalur Periya Eri are now spotted her, there is a high chance that the toxic fern will be transported to this lake as well. Sewage and garbage increase the nitrogen levels in a water body and facilitates growth of this weed,” said Nehru P, forest biologist, Wildlife Institute of India.

Around two months ago, the village Panchayat employed workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to clear mounds of garbage near the beginning of the flyover and levelled the space with sand. But soon after, the space was littered with domestic waste.

The Revenue Inspector was not aware of about the present condition of the lake and did not comment. But, the Village Administration Officer said, “We have not received any complaints about this lake so far. That maybe because residents themselves are polluting the lake. I will visit the lake and take steps to stop this activity.”