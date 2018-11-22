Wednesday was wettest day in the year for Chennai: 'Weatherman' Pradeep John

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, Chennai experienced the wettest day of the year, according to 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' Pradeep John, who took to Facebook to post updates about the weather.

He also said that, "The next spell will start now in the city and we (will) have more rains today till tomorrow morning to get pull effect rains before heading for a big break. (sic)"

He added that Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur also received heavy rainfall yesterday.

"With Wednesday's rain of 100 mm, Chennai has got 350 mm rain of the total 850 mm rainfall for the season (sic)," he said.

The weather forecast enthusiast also said that he expects around 50-60mm of rain in the city on Thursday.

The post was followed by the rainfall measurements from each region in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore and Salem.