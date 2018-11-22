Were bids for Chennai Corporation projects rigged?

Samuel Merigala By

CHENNAI: Civic activism group Arappor Iyakkam has provided fresh evidence to suggest bidder collusion in the Corporation’s `740-crore pan-city road laying and stormwater drain linking projects. RTI replies reveal that bidders used the same computers to submit bids, suggesting bid-rigging.

“We have already shown how in most cases only two parties are allowed to bid for each tender. The fact that these two bids are being submitted from the same computer shows how much the process is micromanaged,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.

For example, bids for the construction of stormwater drains in New Amman Koil Street in Anna Nagar were submitted from IP address 122.174.35.93 by both Menaka & Co and S Gowthaman. Menaka & Co bid for a stormwater drain project in Valasaravakkam Zone from the same IP address, revealing that the bids for the project in New Amman Koil Street had been done from a computer connected to Menaka & Co.

Mahesh, owner of Menaka & Co, confessed to letting Gowthaman place his bid from his office computer. “What is wrong in submitting bids together,” he said, denying charges of bidder collusion that have been levelled.

“The actions of these bidders is also a violation of the guidelines procurement guidelines followed by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services, which is funding both the corporation’s projects,” said Jayaram, explaining that Arappor has asked TNUIFSL’s MD Kakarla Usha to withhold funds to the Chennai Corporation.

Deputy Commission (Works) M Govinda Rao said the corporation will look into the issue. “We will have to verify,” he said.

The act

Of the five tenders picked at random by Arappor, IP addresses of bidders for four tenders are same. While there is no law prohibiting bids for a project from same IP address, the actions of these contractors are a violation of The Competition Act of 2002 which considers any actions that has “appreciable adverse effects on competition”.