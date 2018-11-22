Home Cities Chennai

Were bids for Chennai Corporation projects rigged?

Deputy Commission (Works) M Govinda Rao said the corporation will look into the issue.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building. (File | EPS)

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Civic activism group Arappor Iyakkam has provided fresh evidence to suggest bidder collusion in the Corporation’s `740-crore pan-city road laying and stormwater drain linking projects. RTI replies reveal that bidders used the same computers to submit bids, suggesting bid-rigging.

“We have already shown how in most cases only two parties are allowed to bid for each tender. The fact that these two bids are being submitted from the same computer shows how much the process is micromanaged,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.

For example, bids for the construction of stormwater drains in New Amman Koil Street in Anna Nagar were submitted from IP address 122.174.35.93 by both Menaka & Co and S Gowthaman. Menaka & Co bid for a stormwater drain project in Valasaravakkam Zone from the same IP address, revealing that the bids for the project in New Amman Koil Street had been done from a computer connected to Menaka & Co.

Mahesh, owner of Menaka & Co, confessed to letting Gowthaman place his bid from his office computer. “What is wrong in submitting bids together,” he said, denying charges of bidder collusion that have been levelled.

“The actions of these bidders is also a violation of the guidelines procurement guidelines followed by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services, which is funding both the corporation’s projects,” said Jayaram, explaining that Arappor has asked TNUIFSL’s MD Kakarla Usha to withhold funds to the Chennai Corporation.

Deputy Commission (Works) M Govinda Rao said the corporation will look into the issue. “We will have to verify,” he said.

The act

Of the five tenders picked at random by Arappor, IP addresses of bidders for four tenders are same. While there is no law prohibiting bids for a project from same IP address, the actions of these contractors are a violation of The Competition Act of 2002 which considers any actions that has “appreciable adverse effects on competition”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Arappor Iyakkam RTI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp