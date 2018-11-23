Drunk cop suspended for trash talk in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A police constable, who used the official walkie-talkie to share his lament over denial of leave, has been placed under suspension. Senior officers said constable Dharman was drunk on duty on Wednesday when he started lamenting that he had been denied leave even to attend final rites of his mother, who died on November 6.

When the officers noticed a lamenting voice in the communication network, they traced the person and found it was Dharman of Teynampet traffic police wing. “An enquiry revealed his mother passed away on November 6 and was granted five days leave. He had also received warnings earlier after being caught drunk on duty. He was drunk when he accused his senior officer of denying him leave,” said a police officer. As Dharman did not turn up to give an explanation, he was placed under suspension.