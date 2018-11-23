Fire safety drill at Forum Vijaya Mall every week

Home Cities Chennai

City Express recently visited malls in the city to assess its fire safety and emergency services.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:49 AM

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Express recently visited malls in the city to assess its fire safety and emergency services. While most malls used their fire exits as storerooms, and with staff members unaware of safety equipment, Forum Vijaya Mall stood apart. From conducting weekly fire safety training to audits, they do it all. We talk to Umeash Iyer, general manager, Forum Vijaya Mall to know more.

“We give weekly training on fire safety to the emergency rescue team, security staff, housekeeping staff and retailers staff. We also have audits done by our team. We have ‘Safety Wednesdays’ which is an initiative by Forum, wherein we encourage our mall management team to identify, safety/ accident hazards if any and take preventive measures. We have periodic maintenance and also thermographic checks of panel boards done regularly. Fire exit stairways are highlighted prominently on floor maps,” he says.

To ensure that the owners of the various shops in the mall are adhering to the norms, the mall conducts regular fire and safety audits in stores, and ensure they follow the fire safety norms. “We have a schedule with which we cover every retailer,” he says.

Various checklists as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on the fire safety system parameters, are followed to ensure the fire systems are functional. “We have a qualified fire technician, ERT personnel and senior personnel who have are trained and also ex-fire personnel in the team who constantly conduct training,” shares the spokesperson.

Periodic evacuation drills for staff members, which include firefighting, emergency medical aid and so on are also conducted. “We also involve visitors during evacuation drills and educate them about the fire safety measures,” he adds.

The mall will also be increasing their training frequency on fire safety and is looking to conduct regular evacuation drills involving the police and the fire department. “A handbook with instructions to retail staff and customers, covering first aid, medical emergencies and fire will also be provided,” he says.

Forum Vijaya Mall fire safety drill

