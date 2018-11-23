Gem for your thoughts

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is almost a ritual for many of us to flip through the newspaper in the morning to find out the lucky stone for the day in the horoscope section. Some others seek the help of astrologers to find the right stone for our sun signs or seek healers to prescribe one to compensate for bad luck or to heal the body.

While a number of superstitions and taboos are associated with gemstones, 39-year-old Sandeep Kumar’s house is filled with stones, crystals, corals, shells and precious gems in their raw forms. A gemologist and a fifth-generation businessman, with over 20 years of experience, Sandeep’s store Sparkals in T Nagar offers 400 varieties of stones and has access to 1,200 varieties that can be obtained based on orders.

“There are two kinds of customers — ones who believe in gemstones and those who question. We predominantly deal with business markets for bulk orders. A few customers drop in for personalised jewellery. We also source gems from 35-40 countries including Africa, Brazil, South East Asia and from across India.

The first question that customers ask is ‘Is the stone real’? We cannot blame them because duplication has taken deep root in the industry. Some gemstone dealers promise immediate results to their clients, hence, giving them the wrong stones,” says Sandeep.

The business was started by Sandeep’s great-great-grandfather around 150 years back. From Jodhpur, the family migrated to Tiruchy five generations back. “Our father used to identify the genuineness of a stone with a naked eye and a magnifying glass. Goldsmiths who specialised in everything were popular then. The industry was not explored by many. It is an unorganised sector, so we decided to venture into the field and gain expertise. We’ve maintained a database since 2002 for our reference,” says Narendra Kumar, Sandeep’s father.

Sandeep has pursued several courses on Gemology from Gemological Institute of America and a few other universities. He feels the course has equipped him with practical knowledge to identify fake stones, explain the properties of each stone to customers and select the best stones from the market for a good price. He was one of the first to introduce certification, testing and documentation of gemstones.

“There were only 46 gemologists in the country when I did the course 20 years back. We do the testing for customers, income tax and forensic departments in our laboratory with the equipment. From mining and extracting until processing, everything is done at the store to prove the authenticity to the customers. One coloured stone has around 20 sub-varieties in a similar shade depending on the molecular structure, specific gravity, refractive index and hardness.

If a treatment was done to enhance the colour then it might not give the same result. The stone scientifically reacts with the sweat in your body. The deficiencies due to planetary positions can be balanced and stabilised with the stones. This is a reason they are prescribed to heal you physically, emotionally and spiritually,” says Sandeep.

Despite the diverse number of gems available, diamonds are the widely marketed ones. Sandeep picks up all kinds of stones when he travels. He believes that the supply will always be scarce compared to the demand. Bigger stones are a better commodity and a luxury. “We’re slowly and steadily evolving. There is no one particular peak season. People should look beyond Navaratnas. We’re missing out on several precious options available in the market,” says Sandeep.

Personal collection

Sandeep has a collection of 800 books on this topic and 5,000 stones adorn the shelves at his showroom in T Nagar. He has pursued several courses on Gemology.

Gem Directory

● Yellow sapphire: It is prescribed for the planet position of Jupiter. Powers of the stone includes wisdom, justice and cures nervous disorders. Naval is the chakra point.

● Blue sapphire: It is prescribed for the planet position of Saturn. Power of the stone is to cure rheumatism and epilepsy and helps with meditation. Visudha is the chakra point.

● Coral: It is prescribed for the planet position of Mars. Powers of the stone regulates hormones and takes care of central nervous system. Muladhara is the chakra point.

● Ruby: It is prescribed for the planet position of sun. Power of the stone is to eliminate worry, evil thoughts and improve longevity. Muladhara is the chakra point.

● Cat’s eye: It is prescribed for ketu or dragon head. Power of the stone is to bring prosperity, beauty and self control.

● Emerald: It is prescribed for the planet position of Mercury. Power of the stone is to help with creativity, imagination , prosperity, fertility and protection. Heart is the chakra point.

● Hessonite: It is prescribed for rahu or dragon’s tail. Powers of the stone helps with soothing and richness. Svadisthana is the chakra point.

Source: Sparkals lab-certified natural gem stones