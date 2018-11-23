Google's ‘Neighbourly’ rolls out in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Google’s friendly app ‘Neighbourly’ that answers all your neighbourhood questions was rolled out in Chennai on Thursday. At a special event here, the app was launched for the benefit of citizens of Chennai. Google initially launched the beta version of the app in May in Mumbai and later rolled out in a few more cities. It was launched in New Delhi and Bengaluru this week.

A press statement by Google said that the app has received over 1.5 million downloads since its first rollout in India and there are half a million people on the wait list. Google calls Neighbourly a human, helpful and local way to ask and answer neighbourhood questions. The release added that a research was conducted by the agency in neighbourhoods across Chennai including Adyar, Shenoy Nagar, T Nagar, Kilpauk, and Egmore for the app.

Ben Fohner, senior product manager, on Google’s Next Billion Users team said, “We want to fill the hyper-local information gap that exists today and that’s why we launched Neighbourly earlier this year. In our research, we’ve found that most of life happens within a 1-km radius of where you live. We’ve also found that when finding local information, people prefer to ask or discuss with another person. That’s why we built Neighbourly, that’s why people use it, and that’s why we’re excited to make it available across India.”