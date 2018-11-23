One day seminar by RLI Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Labour Institute Chennai (RLI) organised a one day national seminar on ‘Procurement, usage, maintenance and storage of respiratory and non-respiratory personal protective equipment in industries’ recently at the auditorium of Regional Labour Institute.

It was inaugurated by RK Elangovan, deputy director general of Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Ministry of Labour & Employment. R Jayakumar, additional director, Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Tamil Nadu delivered the keynote address. Jayaraj, OHS consultant and GP Nijalingappa, director-in-charge of RLI Chennai were present.