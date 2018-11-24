Burglar held in Chennai with help of CCTV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly looting 23 sovereigns of jewels from a teacher’s house at Kodambakkam recently. On November 4, Madhumathi, 53, a resident of Rangarajapuram, came back home to find the door locks broken, the things inside strewn and 23 sovereigns of gold missing.

She has lodged a complaint with the Ashok Nagar police. On Friday, police arrested Prem Kumar of Maduravoyal with the help of CCTV and recovered 15 sovereigns. Police said the suspect was already involved in a series of waylaying and robbery cases.